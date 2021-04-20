Macon County Health Department holding vaccine clinic for 16 & 17-year-olds

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday for eligible teenagers in Macon County.

A press release from MCHD says there are 60 available appointment slots for 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It says teens aged 16 and 17 who live or work in Macon County can get their first shot, adding a parent or guardian must be present.

A second dose date has been set for May 12.

You can call 217-718-6205 to register for an appointment. Phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; MCHD says you can leave a message if your call is not answered. It adds calls will be returned in the order they are received.