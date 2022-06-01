DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. The event will be held between 4:30 and 7 p.m. with the ribbon cutting happening at 5 p.m.

This year’s fair is the 166th edition of the Macon County Fair. The institution is a nonprofit organization with a mission of educating the community and promoting local agriculture, with activities including horse racing, livestock shows, a rodeo, demolition derby and carnival.

The fair will take place between June 2 and June 5.