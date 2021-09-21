Macon County Deputies: 71-year-old man arrested after attempted murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Deputies arrested a 71-year-old man for attempting to murder his wife on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Macon County Deputies got a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. from a woman saying that she had stabbed her husband. Responding deputies went to the reported address on West Pershing Road and found a man kneeling over a woman who had a knife protruding from her neck. These two were the wife and husband from the call.

The investigation reveals that the husband had stabbed himself repeatedly so he could place the blame on his wife. He then forced his wife to make the 911 call. After that, her husband threatened to kill her and stabbed her in the neck.

These individuals were both taken to a local hospital. The wife was treated for her extensive wounds and remains in critical care. The husband was also treated for his wounds and was later released into the custody of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. He is identified as 71-year-old Allen Dixson. Dixson was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. The name of the victim will not be released at this time.