Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for tips regarding shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers is looking for tips regarding a shooting that left someone hurt.

In a news release, officers said that on July 26, Decatur Police were called to a reported shooting near East Condit and North Illinois. When they got there, officers found numerous shell casings near the intersection.

Shortly after, police learned someone who had been shot showed up at the hospital. Officers said the victim did not cooperate with them.

After further investigation, police found out the victim and another person were in a vehicle when they were shot at by people inside a white-colored car.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get $500 or more.