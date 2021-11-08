Macon County Coroner: 16-year-old dies after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day just released information about the victim of a single-vehicle crash that happened near 7590 West William Street (Harristown) on Friday morning.

Coroner Day said 16-year-old Kyler A. Lawrence of Bethany was pronounced dead on scene at around 7:37 a.m..

According to Coroner Day, the car driven by Lawrence left the roadway (while traveling on old US Route 36), crossed the grassy ditch, glanced off a utility shed and came to a halt in the backyard area of a West William Street residence.

Officers said the crash was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday. According to officers, the cause of death remains pending, waiting for the completion of laboratory testing. The testing will take three to five weeks to complete.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash. No further information is available at this time.

Okaw Valley Community School District mourns the loss after receiving the news about Lawrence’s death. School officials stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Kyler Lawrence, junior at Okaw Valley High School.”

In order to honor Lawrence, school officials posted to Facebook on Sunday to encourage students and staff to wear red, which was Lawrence’s favorite color, to school on Monday.