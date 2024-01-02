DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County 4-H is looking for dog owners to join the new 4-H dog club.

The program offers a chance to bond, learn and grow alongside your pet.

The club is open to kids from DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt County 4-H between the ages of 8 and 18.

The first club meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Northgate Pet Clinic in Decatur.

Officials said the first meeting is for humans only to focus on housekeeping items. Everyone is asked to bring shot records and a collar size.

The club costs $20 to join but fee waivers are available.

To submit contact information to join the club, anyone interested can visit Illinois Extension’s website. Sign-ups must be submitted by Jan. 19.