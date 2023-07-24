MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With hot temperatures moving into Central Illinois this week, Macon County EMA is opening up several emergency cooling shelters to help people beat the heat.
Cooling shelters will be open at the following locations at the listed hours:
- Decatur
- Decatur Civic Center – 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oasis Day Center – 243 West Cerro Gordo Street
- Monday through Saturday
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Macon County Department of Human Service – 1027 North Water Street
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Decatur/Macon County Senior Center – 1430 North 22nd Street
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Blue Mound
- Village Hall – 301 North Railroad Avenue
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Forsyth
- Forsyth Public Library – 268 South Elwood Street
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Harristown
- Village Hall – 185 North Kembark Street
- Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mt. Zion
- School District Office – 1595 West Main Street
- Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oreana
- Whitmore/Oreana Community Center – 407 South View Street
- Monday through Friday
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Call Annie Kirby at 217-853-2339 first
- Warrensburg
- Village Hall – 155 Main Street
- Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
