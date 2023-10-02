DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The responsibility of removing dead wildlife in Decatur has changed hands.

Effective Sunday, Macon County Animal Control is no longer removing dead animals within the Decatur city limits. They said they will maintain their responsibility for collecting and disposing of dead domestic animals found within the area, but responsibility for dead wildlife now belongs with Decatur’s Public Works Department.

To arrange for the pickup and disposal of dead wild animals, people are advised to call Public Works at 217-542-3589. In cases where the wildlife poses a roadway hazard and it is outside normal operating hours, people should contact the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center at 217-424-1311.

To report dead domestic animals, people should continue to reach out to Animal Control at 217-425-4508.