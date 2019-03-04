M-Core 4 gets underway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- M-CORE is about half-way done and public works says the next project is a big one.

Project four started Monday and the whole thing will last about two years.

The area this phase is focusing on is Wright and Armory streets.

Public works says the goal is to make the road safer for pedestrians, buses and bicyclists sharing it.

By the end of the phase, public works will also have planted 167 new trees.

