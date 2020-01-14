LSC’s closing means hundreds of lost jobs

LSC Communications, Inc., in Mattoon

Update: 11:30 am, 1/14/20, Tuesday

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Community leaders are already at work to help support the hundreds of employees who will soon be without paychecks after the announcement LSC Communications, Inc., is closing.

Referring to the displaced workers as “friends and neighbors,” Chamber of Commerce leaders say they’re working to provide guidance and assistance by organizing a local job fair.

Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock says the school will offer support with educational and training opportunities as well as dislocated worker services through the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act.

City leaders say they plan to actively market the site for future business opportunities to prevent the building being empty and unused.

Original: 9:30 am, 1/14/20, Tuesday

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — LSC Communications, Inc. announced Tuesday it’s closing manufacturing facilities around the country, including the local site.

Others being shut down are in Strasburg, Va., and Glasgow, Ky. The company says the closings are to “focus on manufacturing footprint optimization to align with industry trends” which will reduce costs and improve utilization across LSC’s production facilities.

The move means LSC has closed eight facilities across various business segments and reduced its workforce by about 2,500 people.