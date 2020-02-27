Lowe’s holds hiring events for seasonal workers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you’re looking to get a jump on summer jobs, Lowe’s is the place for you. It’s holding an open door hiring event next week.

All locations are hosting the walk-in event. Lowe’s plans to hire about 350 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in Central Illinois and more than 53,000 around the country.

All hourly employees can take part in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program. The seasonal positions typically support business through the summer, but in 2019, about half of seasonal hires converted to permanent associates. Nearly 200 current store managers started as seasonal associates.

In addition, Lowe’s offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part- and full-time associates pursue careers in skilled trades like plumbing, electrical or HVAC. Lowe’s has been named one of the “most loved brands in America.”

Lowe’s Walk-in Hiring Events

All Central Illinois Lowe’s locations

Tuesday, March 3 & Saturday, March 7

10 am – 7 pm