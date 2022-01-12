Low-cost computers and internet are now available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County (HACC) will distribute computers and free hotspots to qualifying low-income families with K – 12 students in Champaign County.

According to officials, it’s only $11 for a computer. In addition, they said free hotspots and wireless service will be available as long as the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program lasts, no contracts required.

Anyone with questions can contact HACC technical service specialists. Bi-monthly support calls to ensure the devices work well will also be offered.

For more information on how to apply, people can contact Tammie Ruff at (217) 378-7100 ext. 5088 or tammier@hacc.net

Distribution dates and times:

Wednesday, February 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the Illinois Terminal