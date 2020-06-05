Lovie calls for action: “We’re trying to make the world better but it can’t be words”

Proud to have @LovieSmith as our leader.



WCIA — Lovie Smith didn’t rush to speak out or release a statement.

That in itself, is not all that unusual for the mild-mannered Illini football coach. Most of the time the 62-year old would rather listen first before making his thoughts known. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Smith wasn’t the first coach to offer his thoughts on the civil unrest in our country. Smith made his first public comments Friday on NBCSN’s ‘Lunch Talk Live’ with Mike Tirico.

“As we look at what’s going on, I’ve been asked a lot of times, ‘Hey Lovie can you give me a statement about what’s going on right now? Can you do that?'” Smith said. “It’s so much more than that.”

Smith’s words certainly resonated, opening up about his life and experiences with racism. Tensions are high across the country with protests, looting and calls to action to end racial inequality and police brutality after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis last week. Chauvin is in custody, accused of second-degree murder. The three other officers who were on scene are also behind bars.

“A few things we need to acknowledge and we can’t go much farther until we do this. Systemic racism exists in our world, we have to acknowledge that first, before we can go any farther, I’ve seen it,” Smith said. “It’s one thing to identify a problem, then it’s how we change that problem. That’s what we’ve been doing at the University of Illinois, we’re trying to make the world better but it can’t be words.”