Loved ones surprise man for 90th birthday

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus can make it harder to get together with family, especially with the elderly. But that didn’t stop one family in Gibson City from making the most out of a big birthday.

Eldon Christennson turned 90-years-old on Sunday morning. He was expecting a gathering and to see his family after he came home from Sunday Service, but he was surprised to have found up to 80 car loads of friends and family parading around his driveway for a socially distant surprise party.

Surrounded by all the closest and dearest people in his life, Christennson said it hard holding back tears of joy over the surprise.

“I had no idea. They told me they had a couple of things they were going to do, but I had no idea they planned something like this,” Christennson said. “It’s all the people I recognize that are here, it’s just, well it’s a blessing. It’s just that simple.”

Christennson, reclining in his chair as he interacts with all the company, lamented the many close relationships he’s maintained in his life, and was amazed with the amount of people who came all the way to see him in spite of the current pandemic.

“To me it’s God’s blessing, because I never believe I’d have lived my life the way it was number one,” Christennson said. “I never knew I’d have kids who’ve grown as well as they’ve turned out with families. It’s surprising to me and I have a hard time saying it without dropping some tears.”