Loved ones stress importance of organ donation after bicyclist’s death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A doctor has lost his life after a hit and run crash. A semi truck driver hit Bill Schuh while he was riding his bicycle on Sunday. He died last night.

He was riding with his wife and daughter. The crash happened on Illinois Route 150 by Spring Lake Road. Police are still looking for the truck driver.

We’ve been in touch with Schuh’s friends and coworkers all day. They’ve all talked about what a great person he was, especially those who worked with him.

Schuh was the Chief Medical Information Officer at Carle, the Medical Director of Informatics and Analytics, and the associate professor at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. The 58-year-old had been with Carle for 24 years. Most people you talk to describe him as selfless. So much so, that he was an organ donor. Schuh’s son says that’s something they want people to remember about him.

Carle Cardiovascular ICU Nurse Manager Johnalene Radek says organ donation is not an easy conversation to have, but it’s an important one.

“It’s the gift of hope for others on the transport list who don’t have hope, and it’s the ultimate sacrifice that you can give when it seems like there’s nothing left to give,” said Radek. Radek encourages people to have that conversation with their family members early. She adds that it can be healing for them to see their loved ones living on. Carle officials say they extend their condolences to his family and gratitude for his service.

Schuh leaves behind three children and his wife. His wife wasn’t hurt in the crash, but his daughter had some bruises and scrapes. She’s doing okay now.