CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A funeral service is being held for a Central High School graduate who died in an accident in late May.

18-year-old Drew Adams died in a boating accident early May 30 in Lincoln County, Wisconsin.

A visitation was held Friday at Faith United Methodist Church for Adams. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It will be live-streamed on a video screen at Spalding Park as well.