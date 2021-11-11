Loved ones looking for support as U of I graduate suffers bad injuries from shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Family and friends of a U of I graduate, Liam Gasser, are asking the public to make donations to help him recover after he was shot in the head on October 24.

According to Liam’s loved ones, before the incident happened, he underwent nine surgeries to correct a congenital condition, invasive leg surgery at 14, and had a tumor removed from his thoracic spine at 16. Despite these challenges, Liam was on the drumline in the marching band, became a lifeguard, and was a participant in high school swim and college lacrosse team sports. In December of 2020, Liam graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. He studied to be an EMT and was in the process of applying to graduate school to study Biomechanics and Athletic Conditioning Training.

Terry Von Thaden, Liam’s mother, said her 24-year-old son was shot in the head after a honk of his car horn.

“From all eye witness accounts we have, a black chevy equinox cut him off, and he blasted his horn, and they somehow got beside him, and they believe it was someone on the passenger side who shot him in the head,” Von Thaden said.

After this horrific incident, Liam is now paralyzed from the neck down. The extent to which he will be able to breathe on his own or speak is unknown at this time, according to information on Liam’s GoFundMe.

Due to Liam’s condition, the financial burden facing his family is mountainous. Liam’s friends and family are asking people to support his recovery process by donating to his GoFundMe. Donations will go to the Liam Q. Gasser Supplemental Needs Trust to ensure that Liam receives the best care. These funds will enable Liam’s family to purchase specialized medical equipment, make Liam’s home wheelchair accessible, provide 24/7 medical care and travel to rehabilitation sessions.