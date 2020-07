CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini legend and Hall of Fame basketball coach Lou Henson passed away Saturday. He was 88.

Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois history with 423 wins. Henson has battled health issues, including non-hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2003. With 779 wins overall, he led Illinois and New Mexico State to Final Four appearances. That included the Flying Illini in 1989.

Henson was buried this morning during a private ceremony.