Loose horses run on I-74
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- At least five horses Thursday were caught running along Interstate 74.
The Bloomington Fire Department confirmed Bloomington Township was on scene to corral the horses.
Matt Hickman, who saw the horses and caught this video, says the were running west along the median near the Downs exit.
He says traffic was slowed but not stopped as crews worked to herd the horses.
