PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — Some kids are taking advantage of a new spot to play this summer. Bixby Park in Paxton is home to a new playground.

After ordering it months ago, kids are now finally able to climb on it and go down the slides.

Bob Ingold, the mayor, said a handful of city employees teamed up to build it and described it like putting together a giant LEGO set. He said the last time the park got an update was about 10 years ago.

“You go out there and you see the kids playing and they’re hoopin’ and hollering and carrying on,” Ingold said. “It’s close by. The other toy we had was about 100 yards away so the moms were separated by a distance from them. Now it’s 8 or 10 feet away.”

Ingold said it’s not 100% done yet, there are more spinning merry-go-round type of toys soon.

Another spot in town is getting some upgrades too. Pells Park is set to get a zipline and new equipment.