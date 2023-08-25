CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society is filling up. In fact, their dog kennels have been full since March. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director, wants to make sure all those dogs have homes so they can help save more animals.

This weekend is the organization’s Clear the Shelters event. That’s when they offer discounts when adopting dogs or other small animals.

“Animal shelters and animal controls all across the state are struggling to manage high animal intakes and slower adoption rates,” Tiefenbrunn said.

You can visit the Champaign County Humane Society at their new location this weekend from 12 to 5 p.m. For more details, visit their website with this link.

WCIA’s Amanda Brennan went behind the scenes with the humane society Friday morning and sat down one-on-one with the director.

Take a look: