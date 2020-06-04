Longtime radio broadcaster retiring

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a voice and sign-off people have heard thousands of times.

“I’m Bill Pickett.”

But after June 30, WDAN News Director Bill Pickett is putting down the mic for good. Pickett says it is time for someone else to take over. He made his debut covering a fire back in 1968. Since then, Pickett says he has worked hard to build a relationship with sources and the community.

“I’ve tried to keep that trust over the years,” says Pickett. “I think I’ve done a good job of it, a lot of people tell me I have. You kind of miss this kind of stuff with the people, but it’s time for a break.”

Pickett says one of his favorite moments was covering the 1994 spaceflight of Joe Tanner. He may be getting off the air, but Vermilion County will not be seeing any less of him.

“I’m not really sure what I’ve got planned,” says Pickett. “I’m kind of looking right now, feeling out the community. I still want to stay active somehow, I just don’t know what it is yet. But I’ll stay active somehow.”

The radio station celebrated Pickett’s 50th anniversary in 2018 by planting 50 trees around the station. He lives nearby, and he is excited to watch what he calls ‘Pickett’s Forest’ continue to grow.