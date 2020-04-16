Longtime community leader passes away

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who held leadership positions throughout Central Illinois died this week.

Tom Costello spent 40 years at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. He started as a driver before many years serving as Assistant Managing Director. Employees there say he will be greatly missed. They say he made CUMTD feel like a family, and frequently cooked meals for everyone. He retired in 2014.

In 2016, we reported on Costello’s kidney transplant. He received a kidney from his longtime friend and News-Gazette reporter, Tom Kacich.



Costello also taught communications at the University of Illinois and was active in many organizations. At one point, he served as Champaign Rotary Club President. The group will have a virtual memorial service for him next week.

Costello was also part of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. They posted on Facebook, saying: