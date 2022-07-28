CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a store that’s been around for nearly 30 years, but now, a vintage clothing shop in Champaign is shutting down.

Dandelion opened in 1993 and has had several different storefront locations. Right now, it’s on Chestnut St. Sharing a space with Exile on Main, a record store.

A few days ago, the owner of Dandelion announced its business is set to close. Many people were sad to hear the news, including the owner of Exile.

“It’s been a good business partnership both with the original owner and the current owner. It’s been nice to work with somebody that I like a lot and have fun talking to and stuff. It’s sad for the community, but it’s not easy to keep retail open in normal time, let alone now,” Jeff Brandt, owners of Exile, said.

It’s important to note, the record store is staying open and in the same spot. Dandelion will officially close at the end of August.