Londrigan holds rally ahead of Election

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Congressional Candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan stopped by Decatur on Saturday to give a speech about the upcoming elections.

Londrigan was joined by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. They talked about the right to vote, her race against congressman Rodney Davis and protecting the Affordable Care Act. Londrigan says not getting proper health care is something nobody should deal with.

“I know what it feels like to worry about if your family can get to a doctor.” Londrigan said. “If you can get the right care, afford your prescription drugs, and the fear of going bankrupt if you can’t afford your medical bills.”

After speaking Londrigan led voters to the Macon County Clerk’s office for early voting.