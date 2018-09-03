Lodgic opens soon, jobs available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Lodgic Everyday Community is set to open their doors around the end of this month.



Lodgic merges the need for food, family, and workspace all in one. Before their doors open, they've been training staff, bringing in the last bit of furniture, and getting final inspections ahead of opening day. They've also been meeting with potential clients and giving some tours of their facilities.

That's not all they have been working on, as there are about 20 jobs Lodgic hopes to fill before opening day. Positions are available in food and beverage, and they're looking for teachers and teacher's assistants to help with their kids camp.

