CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Hospitals across central Illinois just released hours and locations of non-emergency care during Christmas time this year.

Carle Health

– Carle Champaign on Curtis Convenient Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Carle Danville on Fairchild Convenient Care Plus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Carle Eureka Hospital Convenient Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Carle Foundation Hospital Convenient Care Plus: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Carle Mattoon on Hurst Convenient Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Carle Normal on College Convenient Care: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OSF Medical Center

– OSF OnCall Virtual Care is available 24/7 for minor illnesses and injuries

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham

– HSHS St. Anthony’s Convenient Care will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas Day.

– Emergency Department is always open for emergency needs.

– People can also have a virtual visit through the Anytime Care app and speak to a physician.

Sarah Bush Lincoln – Walk-in clinics in Charleston, Mattoon and Tuscola:

– Open from 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve.