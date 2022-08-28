BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — A solider from Moultrie County is back home after spending 10 months deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Sergeant Sean Clark, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 345th Military Police Company, celebrated his return by visiting Okaw Valley Elementary School, where his daughter Brooklyn is a student. He spoke about the support he got from students, which included sending his company treats around Christmas and Easter.

Clark said he’ll never forget it.

“It was the greatest feeling when those things came in the mail, and when I started handing them out, everybody just lit up,” Clark said. “It made a really special Christmas for them, especially after being gone from their families.”

Clark said he brought back to Illinois an American flag that was flown over the base. He presented the flag to the school.