Local restaurants open on Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No plans on making a turkey or ham this year for Christmas, don’t worry. It is a lot easier and less stressful to make a just reservation somewhere.

So if you don’t have any plans on Christmas and need a place to eat, here is a list of some of the places that will be open:

Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 North McKinley Avenue, Champaign, Noon – 11 p.m.

Chinatown Buffet, 713 West Marketview Drive, Champaign, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Denny’s, 702 West Town Center Boulevard, Champaign, 24/7

Dunkin’ Donuts, 515 South Neil Street, Champaign, 5 a.m. – Noon

Houlihan’s, 1900 South First Street, Champaign, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Jupiter’s at the Crossing, 2511 Village Green Place, Champaign, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Merry Ann’s Diner, 1510 South Neil Street, Champaign, Opens at 6 a.m.

Oishi, 2501 North Prospect Avenue, Champaign, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Peking Garden, 206 North Randolph Street, Champaign, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Perkins, 1214 West University Avenue, Urbana, 8 a.m. -8 p.m.

Rainbow Garden, 1402 South Neil Street, Champaign, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Steak and Shake, Opens at 11 a.m.

Super Wok, 1737 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

TGI Friday’s, 103 West Marketview Drive, Champaign, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Urbana Garden Restaurant, 810 West Killarney Street, Urbana, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.