Local restaurant gives back to frontline workers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some local restaurants and companies are showing their appreciation to essential workers with a little food.

The Maize food truck was parked outside of Carle Hospital’s main entrance in Urbana. Frontline workers braved the below zero temperature to get a free lunch.

The owner of Maize says they just wanted to give back to the community and thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect day to do it.

“We always wanted to be apart of the community and help out in any way that we can,” says Owner Armando Sandoval. “Being able to do that for them since they’re all working extra hard nowadays. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Maize wants to give back to the community as much as possible. They are accepting donations to have the food truck open again soon.