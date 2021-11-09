Local organization to hold Thanksgiving food distribution

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Northeast Community Fund is having its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Distribution from November 8 to November 23.

Officials said the food box distribution is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is closed on Wednesday for re-stocking.

This event is drive-thru only.

According to officials, over 3,700 enhanced boxes including holiday meal trimmings will be given away to the Decatur community.

Anyone interested in making a donation can visit Northeast Community Fund’s website.