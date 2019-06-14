Local leaders represent in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Champaign County was represented in the nation’s capital this week.

Elected and public officials from several cities and towns lobbied on the county’s behalf. Some issues raised were mapping the Mahomet Aquifer and extension of the Kickapoo Trail through downtown Urbana.

Each person represented his or her respective city, but showing a united front was the goal in D.C.

It’s not the first time a trip like this has happened. Champaign City Councilman William Kyles says he’s done something like this before.