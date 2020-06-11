Local leaders discuss finding a path forward

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Local leaders joined together for a community coalition meeting on finding a path forward.

The meeting, led by Tracy Parsons, comes on the heels of the Paign to Peace March, which roughly a thousand people participated in this past weekend.

Participants included Champaign and Urbana’s mayors, law enforcement leaders, NAACP President Minnie Pearson and the teen organizers of the Paign to Peace march.

They say they’re already organizing another rally for June 20th, which is expected to focus on racism in education as well as the use of law enforcement in schools. Paign to Peace will also hold a social media week ahead of that rally. To follow them, click here.