Local impact of Kamala Harris’ swearing in as vice president

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making history today in more ways than one. We spoke to women in our community about the impact those “firsts” have.

People across the United States and the world watched the moment Kamala Harris took her oath of office. She’s the first woman vice president, as well as the first Black and Asian-American vice president.

“I knew it was going to be a big moment, but I didn’t think it was going to hit me as hard as it did,” said Girls Go For It Founder Cynthia Bruno. Girls Go For It is a leadership and empowerment program for 5th and 6th grade girls. “I think it’s important for all kids, no matter what their gender, no matter how they identify, to see diverse people in positions of power, and I am just as thankful that my son will be able to see that, that my sons will be able to see that,” she said.

Gianina Baker is the only Black woman on the Champaign School board. “Just seeing Vice President Harris, and feeling heard and seen, and acknowledging the skills she brings to the table… is that hope that some of us also wish for, and so when you can see it nationally, hopefully it filters down locally,” she said.

Community leader Ashley Morgan says the inauguration felt like a victory, but there’s much more progress to be made. “There is such a long way to go, and this is not where we need to stop fighting. This is not where we need to stop and say okay it happened, and that’s great, onto the next. We keep going, we keep making this happen,” said Morgan.

United Way Chief Development Officer Becca Guyette is Latina. She feels Harris’ victory is a reminder that the fight for representation is worth it.

“She’s been perfectly clear about the challenges it took to get to this point, but she’s kept going, so I think it’s also a message on that. Just the importance on continuing to keep going and to persevere, no matter how difficult it may be,” said Guyette.

Harris also has some ties to central Illinois. She was only about two when she lived here, but she stayed in Champaign while her dad was an economics professor at the University of Illinois.