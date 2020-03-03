Local EMS unhappy with new hospital service

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is now offering their own ambulance service, but some of the existing ones in town do not think there is room for more.

The hospital says a lack of immediate help from some of the emergency medical services drove their decision. They say one or two times a month, it takes hours to get an ambulance from one of the local services. Vice President of Medical Affairs James Hildebrandt says the decision was only for what is best for patients.

“We regret that there’s a negative impact on any ambulance service in our area, that’s not at all our intent,” says Hildebrandt. “At the same time, we have to weigh that against a patient potentially getting hurt by their care being delayed.”

Mitchell-Jerdan is one of the local ambulance services affected. They say there is no need for another service.

“It is just disappointing another obstacle to the local ambulance services success was erected by our local hospital,” said Mitchell-Jerdan in a statement.

Abbot will provide the ambulances. They will have three total and at least one available at all times.