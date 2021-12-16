Local donation drives to help Kentucky tornado victims

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many community members in central Illinois are hosting donation drives to provide help and support to Kentucky tornado victims.

People who want to make donations can check out this list to find a drop-off location that works for them.

St. Philomena Catholic Church – 1301 North Market Street, Monticello, IL

– Donations can be received until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

– Items needed: Water, non-perishable food and toiletry items.

– Monetary donations are also accepted.

Vermilion Heights Christian Church – 725 Oakwood Avenue, Danville, IL

– Donations are collected for Mayfield, KY

– They will be leaving early morning of Dec. 18 to deliver donated items.

– Recommended donations include batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items, diapers and baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, sanitizer wipes, toilet paper, trash bags, blankets, tents, pet food, generators, heaters, baby formula, baby bottles, water, gloves, first-aid kits, hygiene products.

– Contact VHCC at (217) 446-3595 for any questions or concerns.

Cissna Park FFA – 511 North Second Street, Cissna Park, IL

– Donations will be given to victims in Bowling Green and Mayfield, KY.

– Items needed are food, water, clothing, toys, pet food, and any item that will help the tornado victims after the devastating storms. All items and donations can be dropped off at the Cissna Park Ag Shop.

– Kent and Tara Kottke will drive their semi and trailer to a couple of church drop points in the Bowling Green and Mayfield area.

– Any questions can be directed to Kent Kottke at (217)781-1189, Tara Kottke at (815) 383– 4746 or Jeff Clifton at (815)-471-4708.

American Legion – Post 905 Kincaid, IL

– Officials will use the Legion as a drop-off point.

– Items needed: Diapers, wipes, feminine products, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, pet food and small gifts for kids.

– Drop off will start at the same time as Bingo on Thursday and next Tuesday. People can also drop off donations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 7 p.m.

Toy Drive – Watseka Walmart Parking lot

– Donations will be given to kids who are affected by the Kentucky tornado.

– Items needed: New unwrapped toys or $25 gift cards. Toys for kids who are 10-years-old and up are needed the most.

– The Drive will be at Watseka Walmart Parking lot on Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

– Contact Jason Cahoe at (815) 383-4194 for any questions or concerns.

Georgetown Church of the Nazarene – 715 N Main St., Georgetown, IL

– They will be collecting supplies through Sunday, December 19, for Bowling Green, KY.

– Drop off of supplies can be arranged by calling Pastor Michael Flowers at (217) 662-8156.

– A list of requested supplies can be found here.

Jesse and Haley McConaha

– They will be at Urbana Walmart on Saturday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. to collect donations.

– Needed items are diapers sizes 4,5 and 6, batteries for first responders, bottled water, wet wipes, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, totes, boxes, hygiene products, flashlights and batteries for flashlights.

– Jesse and Haley are hoping to fill their trailer full and make a trip to Fancy Farms, KY on Sunday.

– Contact Jesse McConaha at (217) 841-2438 with any questions or concerns.

Deidra Weaver

– Items needed are toothbrushes, toothpaste, comb, bars of soap, shampoo and hand towel. Weaver’s goal is to get enough supplies to make 100 kits.

– She has made an Amazon wish list with items that people can purchase from and have them directly shipped to her. She also said people can buy items at a local store and she can meet up with them to take the donations. PayPal or Venmo is also an option.

– All donations will be taken to HIS Church in Henderson, KY.

– Contact Weaver’s Facebook for more details.