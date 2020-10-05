Local church provides Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families

For the 13th year, Stone Creek Church in Urbana presents “The Big Give.” The idea is to help families who struggle to provide a Thanksgiving meal. However this year–for the first time–delivery will be an option for those that are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

To register to receive a Thanksgiving turkey, go to https://www.sccwired.com/urbanabiggive. Registration opens October 12th, both online and by phone. “The Big Give” event takes place on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

For more information contact:

Stone Creek Church

2502 South Race Street

Urbana, IL 61801

(217) 344-5455

https://www.sccwired.com/urbanabiggive