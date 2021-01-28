Local businesses join in for ‘Thank Your Mentor Day’

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We are nearing the end of National Mentoring Month.

Businesses around Champaign Urbana wanted to make sure those mentors felt the appreciation. Mentors from the CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Program got a benefit card in the mail. They could bring that card to any of the 10 participating businesses and get discounted or free items. Some of the businesses have been doing this for more than 15 years.

Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Smith said, “We’re very fortunate in this town to have local businesses that support the mentor program and have for years.”

This year, the partnership between businesses and the mentor program was especially important.

Stores and restaurants needed the business as much as mentors needed discounts at Body n’ Sole and two-for-one milkshakes at Courier Café.

The CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Program is hosting a final, virtual training session on February 10th. More information about the program and applications to become a mentor can be found on the website.