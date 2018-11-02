Local News

Local boy offered iPad donations

Champaign - CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- People are wondering how they can help a local autistic boy who lost the device that helps him communicate.

Latrice Jones's son has severe autism and is non-verbal. He went on a field trip with his new i-pad that has a program that helps him speak. Two hours after getting it -- it was gone. Many people have emailed and called the WCIA Newsroom offering to buy or donate an iPad for Treyvion or help in whatever way they can.

Right now -- Jones is working with her doctors and insurance to find the best way to move forward. We will make sure to keep you updated once we know more.
 

