Local airports given Airport of the Year awards

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Three central Illinois airports received Airport of the Year awards for both 2020 and 2021 on Monday.

The airports were among 12 throughout the state that were honored by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) at the Illinois Public Airports Association’s fall conference. Last year’s conference was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Decatur Airport was named Primary Airport of the Year for 2021 while Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport received the same award for 2020. Frasca Field in Urbana was named Privately-owned Airport of the Year for 2021.

The honored airports were selected because of their accomplishments, which include an “outstanding” partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Other award considerations included cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility and promotion of aviation and educational events.

“Aviation is one of the key components that goes into making Illinois the transportation hub of North America,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a media release. “Our aviation partners take great pride in the work they do supporting transportation, jobs and quality of life in their communities. These awards highlight their efforts as well as those of the entire Illinois aviation community.”