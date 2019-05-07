Local News

Local airport given state award

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- IDOT named six airports as winners of Aiport of the Year, and one of them is in central Illinois. 

The Effingham County Memorial Airport was given the award for General Aviation Airport of the Year. IDOT gave the honor to airports that worked well with the state and had a history of safety and customer satisfaction. 

The awards will be given out at the Illinois Aviation Conference in East Peoria on Thursday.
 

