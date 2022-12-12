SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new police officer at Lincoln Land Community College. Unlike her coworkers, however, this officer has four legs.

The new officer is actually a “pawfficer” named Ember, a two-year-old therapy and outreach dog who came to the LLCC Police Department in November. On Monday, the department held a formal swearing in ceremony to officially welcome Ember to the department.

The department said that Ember was asked to “solemnly swear to provide both students and staff with comfort and to lower stress and anxiety, to be an ambassador for the police department in their outreach to students, and to help build better relationships and increase the overall quality of life at Lincoln Land Community College.” She signed a document with her pawprint and then received an official LLCC vest.

“LLCC has an excellent and dedicated police department that provides 24/7 security coverage as well as many educational and outreach activities,” said LLCC president Dr. Charlotte Warren. “As part of that outreach, we are very pleased to welcome Ember to the LLCC family. Accompanied by Officer Tammy Baehr, Ember has been making friends and spreading joy among our students and staff ever since.”

LLCC Police Chief Chris Russell likewise commented on the impact Ember has had since her arrival in November.

“I could not have envisioned Ember’s popularity with students and staff,” Russell said. “We have had more students visit our office in the last two weeks than in the entire two years before.”