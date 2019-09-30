LLCC plans week of multi-cultural events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College is hosting its 16th annual Multicultural Fest all week including events at the school’s outreach centers. Festivities will include cultural exhibits, entertainment, dancing, music and more as well as free samples of ethnic food provided by local food trucks.
16th annual Multicultural Fest
Wednesday, October 2
Lincoln Land Community College
A. Lincoln Commons
5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield
10 am – 2 pm
LLCC Beardstown
109 White Pine Lane
4:30 – 6 pm
Tuesday, October 1
LLCC Jacksonville
323 North Central Park Plaza
11:30 am – 2 pm
LLCC Litchfield
1 Lincoln Land Drive
4 – 6 pm
Thursday, October 3
LLCC Taylorville
800 South Spresser
11:30 am – 1:30 pm