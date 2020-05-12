LLCC names new head basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — At its May board meeting, the Lake Land College Board of Trustees appointed assistant coach Julian Larry as the men’s head basketball coach. Larry has been part of the program for four years and also served as an outreach advisor for the TRiO Destination College program.

Larry has served as co-head coach since the resignation of head coach Brandon Colvin in March. While excited about his upcoming transition, Larry also plans to take on a new role within the college as the Perkins program specialist.

“I know there will be challenges that will arise, but I’m excited to begin leading the basketball program in a new direction and bring new energy and enthusiasm to the team. I am also looking forward to helping college students graduate and move into their career fields in my new position as Perkins program specialist.”

He’s also looking forward to helping the young men in the program become community leaders and successful contributors.

“I am a player’s coach so I understand what student athletes need to be successful. I want my passion and enthusiasm for life to pass on to my current and future players.”

Before his career at Lake Land, Larry spent two years under former head coach Colvin at Dakota College at Bottinau where he was also an academic advisor for all students, intramural sports director and director of retention. Before that, Larry was the assistant basketball coach while serving as the program coordinator for a minority males program at Catawba Valley Community College.

Larry received his bachelor’s degree in exercise science and university studies from Dickinson State University where he began his coaching career after finishing his playing career. Larry said he has already completed the 2020 recruiting class during the current quarantine by signing eight student-athletes to the roster from all over the world.

“I want the men’s basketball program to be positive influences in the community,” Larry said. “I look forward to building those relationships.”