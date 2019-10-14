LLCC donates collection from Lincoln biographer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 books owned and used by Lincoln biographer, Benjamin Thomas, are being donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The presentation takes place Tuesday morning.

The donation is being given by Lincoln Land Community College. The dean of LLCC’s library, Tammy Kuhn-Schnell, and ALPLM’s Acquisitions Chief Ian Hunt will discuss the history and significance of the gift.

Donation of Lincoln Biographer’s Books

LLCC Library, Sangamon Hall

5250 Shepherd Road

Tuesday, 10:30 am