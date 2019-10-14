LLCC donates collection from Lincoln biographer

Local News

by: , Lincoln Land Community College

Posted: / Updated:
alplm_1518474995407.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 books owned and used by Lincoln biographer, Benjamin Thomas, are being donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The presentation takes place Tuesday morning.

lincoln land community college llcc_1492030310222.jpg

The donation is being given by Lincoln Land Community College. The dean of LLCC’s library, Tammy Kuhn-Schnell, and ALPLM’s Acquisitions Chief Ian Hunt will discuss the history and significance of the gift.

Donation of Lincoln Biographer’s Books
LLCC Library, Sangamon Hall
5250 Shepherd Road
Tuesday, 10:30 am

ALPLM 1_1478209940127.jpg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.