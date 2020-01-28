LLCC celebrates African-American History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College has released a list of events to celebrate African-American History Month. This year’s theme is Vision 2020: Elevate, Accentuate, Illuminate your Future. Most events are free, open to the public and held in the A. Lincoln Commons, except where noted.
LLCC African-American History Month Events
- Monday, 2/3: Vision 2020, African-American History Month kickoff, featuring Roosevelt Pratt w/the African Drum and Dance Ensemble and LLCC student Gerald Cole Jr. of Torch_Nation, Noon-1:30 pm.
- Wednesday, 2/5: Embracing Diversity and Understanding Our Differences, panel discussion/open forum, 9 – 11 am.
- Friday, 2/7: HIV/AIDS Awareness and Testing sponsored by the LLCC Black Student Union, 9 – 11 am. Participants will receive information concerning HIV/AIDS and can also be tested.
- Monday, 2/10: Movie review and discussion of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, screenings at 10 am and Noon.
- Wednesday, 2/12: Soup & Stories Do I Talk Too Loud? The Dynamics of Code Switching presented by Justin Rose, director of diversity and inclusion at University of Illinois Springfield, 11:45 am – 1 pm, Robert H. Stephens Room, Menard Hall. The event is free to students with a student ID and $3 for non-students. Register by calling (217) 786 – 2241.
- Wednesday, 2/19: Whatchu Kno Bout Us?, African-American history trivia, 10 am – 1 pm.
- Saturday, 2/22: Expressions: In Living Color, a college-wide unity dance, 9 pm – midnight, Trutter Center. The event is co-sponsored by the LLCC Black Student Union, Logger Activities Board and the Open Door Mentorship program.
- Monday, 2/24: Voter Registration Day, sponsored by LLCC Black Student Union, 10 am-1 pm.
- Wednesday, 2/26: African-American Food and Vendor Day, 10 am – 2 pm. The event features free samples of African-American food, displays exhibiting the wares of African-American entrepreneurs and Saxophone and African-American Poetry Improvisations performed by LLCC retired business law professor and jazz musician Virgil Rhodes, J.D.
- Friday, 2/28: Illuminate Your Destiny, the African-American History Month finale, featuring LLCC alum Kenneth Humble with the Kenny Humble Group, Noon – 1:30 pm