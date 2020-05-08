LLCC announces video graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College joins the long list of higher education establishments trying to find a solution to recognizing and honoring those who have achieved a major milestone in their lives.

A video commencement ceremony is scheduled to air Friday, May 15, at 7:30 pm.

“The commencement video will premiere on the date and time the live ceremony was originally scheduled, but graduates and their families can watch and enjoy it any time,” said Dr. Lesley Frederick, vice president of student services at LLCC. “Our theme for commencement this year is Moving Forward. We hope this virtual ceremony will provide a memorable celebration to commemorate the accomplishments and perseverance of our students in these unique times.”

Graduates were invited to submit photos of themselves which will be displayed while their names, degrees and certificates are read. The 2020 LLCC Honored Alumni Award recipient and the Outstanding Graduate will also be acknowledged.

Commencement will conclude with congratulatory messages from the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff. All graduates are also invited to participate in next year’s live LLCC commencement ceremony planned for May 2021.