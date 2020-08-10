LIVE STORM COVERAGE

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)--"Here we are almost two years later, and we still have damage," said Mickey Emerson. However, Emerson says she remembers a time when that wasn’t true. In December 2018, a tornado tore through Taylorville. City leaders say more than 700 structures were damaged and 33 were destroyed. Emerson’s home was impacted. "It rains in the back door because there is no back storm door," said Emerson, "It took the windows out…We can’t have people come over. It’s not liveable. It’s not safe."

Emerson says it would take $40,000 to $50,000 to fix the home. However, the issue hasn't been resolved due to a lot of back and forth with their insurance company. "Right now, I can tell somebody just come by my house. It’s the one all boarded up, but that’s not what my house is supposed to be," said Emerson.