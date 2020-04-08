Live Radar from WCIA 3 News

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For some business owners, Governor JB Pritzker's decision to shutter bars to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time.

Danville's Michael Gregory, who runs the Big Four tavern at 620 N Vermilion St., said he and most other bar owners stocked up on inventory for St. Patricks Day, which was March 17 — one day after the state ordered them to shut their doors to customers.