Little town officially breaks 6 records

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official! A small town in Illinois is home to 6 Guinness World Records. That includes the largest teeter totter, barber’s pole, key, swizzle spoon, golf club, and gavel.

Members of the Guinness World Records measured six items that were attempting to break a world record.

The town of Casey broke all six attempts and set some new records.

The city is also home to many other oversized objects. Such as antlers, a birdcage, and many other things.

The small town now has 12 Guinness World Records.

World’s largest golf club

World’s largest teeter totter

World’s largest twizzle spoon

World’s largest barber post

